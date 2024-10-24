ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 24 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.590 11.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -9.09% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.280 7.69% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -8.62% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.750 3.86% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.330 -8.33% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.700 2.66% REH – REECE LIMITED 24.450 -7.94% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.900 2.63% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.900 -7.77% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.990 2.58% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.097 -7.62% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.820 2.50% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.080 -7.56% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.210 2.18% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.230 -7.00% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.650 2.17% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 99.370 -6.32% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 2.04% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 81.870 -6.27% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.310 1.95% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.290 -5.49% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.965 1.81% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 27.640 1.80% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.870 -5.25% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.520 1.72% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.310 -4.39% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.460 1.66% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 25.590 1.63% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.500 -4.20% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.780 1.61% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.860 -4.09% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 28.300 1.54% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.210 -3.91% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.160 1.51% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.380 -3.80% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.300 1.49% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.630 -3.71%

