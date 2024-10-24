ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 24 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.590
|11.64%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|-9.09%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.265
|-8.62%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.750
|3.86%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.330
|-8.33%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.700
|2.66%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|24.450
|-7.94%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.900
|2.63%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.900
|-7.77%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|1.990
|2.58%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.097
|-7.62%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.820
|2.50%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|2.080
|-7.56%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.210
|2.18%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.230
|-7.00%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.650
|2.17%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|99.370
|-6.32%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.250
|2.04%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|81.870
|-6.27%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.310
|1.95%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.290
|-5.49%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.965
|1.81%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.260
|-5.45%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|27.640
|1.80%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.870
|-5.25%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.520
|1.72%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|6.310
|-4.39%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|21.460
|1.66%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|25.590
|1.63%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.500
|-4.20%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.780
|1.61%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.860
|-4.09%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|28.300
|1.54%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|16.210
|-3.91%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.160
|1.51%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.380
|-3.80%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|12.300
|1.49%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.630
|-3.71%
