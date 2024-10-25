ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.340
|17.25%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|70.740
|-13.59%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.290
|16.00%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|34.120
|-4.98%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|112.000
|12.71%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|5.320
|-4.66%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|10.360
|12.49%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.180
|-4.35%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.033
|10.00%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.630
|-3.77%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.105
|8.25%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.190
|-3.33%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.400
|8.11%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.240
|7.28%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.775
|-3.13%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.160
|6.87%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|23.710
|-3.03%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.890
|6.59%
|WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
|2.560
|-3.03%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.350
|6.06%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.275
|-2.67%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.730
|5.92%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.900
|-2.61%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.275
|5.77%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|68.010
|-2.45%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.290
|5.05%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.800
|-2.44%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.995
|5.00%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.205
|-2.38%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.740
|4.98%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|4.580
|-2.35%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|19.320
|4.89%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|10.870
|-2.16%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.830
|4.57%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|1.890
|-2.07%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|12.910
|-2.05%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.740
|4.18%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|1.950
|-2.01%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On