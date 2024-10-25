ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.340 17.25% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 70.740 -13.59% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 16.00% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 34.120 -4.98% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 112.000 12.71% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.320 -4.66% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 10.360 12.49% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.180 -4.35% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.033 10.00% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.630 -3.77% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 8.25% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.190 -3.33% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.400 8.11% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.240 7.28% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.775 -3.13% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.160 6.87% REH – REECE LIMITED 23.710 -3.03% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 6.59% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.560 -3.03% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.350 6.06% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.275 -2.67% RMD – RESMED INC 37.730 5.92% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.900 -2.61% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.275 5.77% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 68.010 -2.45% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.290 5.05% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.800 -2.44% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.995 5.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.740 4.98% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.580 -2.35% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.320 4.89% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.870 -2.16% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.830 4.57% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.890 -2.07% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.910 -2.05% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.740 4.18% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.950 -2.01%

