Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 October 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 17 October 2024 to 24 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Are SmartPay & Tyro Private Equity Targets? Wednesday 23 October 2024 What are the impacts of potential reforms to the payments system in Australia and what about merchant acquirers?

2 – Rudi’s View: AI, Lithium, Uranium & Steadfast Thursday 17 October 2024 Part Two of this week’s Weekly Insights contains:-Profit forecasts in Australia and the USA-Uranium stocks on the move-Lithium spurred on by take-over enthusiasm-Steadfast Group-October Global Fund Manager Survey by Bank of America-Best Buys & Conviction Calls-FNArena TalksBy

3 – Rudi’s View: Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks Wednesday 23 October 2024 In Weekly Insights this week:-Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks-FNArena TalksBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorAustralia’s Most Highly Recommended StocksRisk comes in multiple shapes and forms.A lot is being written about top notch valuations for global share markets, but t

4 – Uranium Week: Battle Royale – Shorts Versus Sprott Tuesday 22 October 2024 An unchanged U308 spot price continues to bely macro drivers, geopolitics and major buyer strategic purchasing

5 – ARB Corp Investing For US Growth Monday 21 October 2024 ARB Corp provided a disappointing first quarter update, but brokers are more focused on the growth opportunity offered by a recent transaction in the US

6 – COG Financial Services Screens ‘Too Cheap’ Friday 18 October 2024 A cheap valuation and chunky dividend yield make COG Financial Services a compelling story

7 – In Brief: Lithium, Brazilian Rare Earths & Fineos Friday 18 October 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: Potential lithium stock targets for M&A; Brazilian Rare Earths in focus and Fineos’ second major client a possible game changer

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 18-10-24 Friday 18 October 2024 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – What Happened To WEB Travel’s Growth Outlook? Thursday 17 October 2024 WEB Travel has downgraded revenue margin guidance for the second time in four months, raising questions of whether there are structural issues in the once buoyant European region

10 – China, What’s Next? Thursday 17 October 2024 Chinese authorities will have to do a whole lot more to fix their local economy, and share market, concludes XTB MENA’s Hani Abuagla

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms