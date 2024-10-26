The Market In Numbers – 26 Oct 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 26 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12771.610 -0.41% 2.80% 2.80% 8.51% 9.00% All Ordinaries 8467.30 -0.98% -0.83% -0.83% 8.15% 5.66% S&P ASX 200 8211.30 -0.87% -0.71% -0.71% 8.17% 5.71% S&P ASX 300 8151.60 -0.87% -0.70% -0.70% 8.17% 5.75% Communication Services 1616.20 -0.11% 1.46% 1.46% 1.76% 7.66% Consumer Discretionary 3672.10 -2.13% -4.34% -4.34% 13.33% 4.57% Consumer Staples 12204.00 0.02% -2.09% -2.09% -0.87% -1.41% Energy 8871.30 -0.91% -2.82% -2.82% -16.49% -11.57% Financials 8545.60 -0.13% 3.95% 3.95% 27.20% 11.60% Health Care 45215.10 -1.23% 2.59% 2.59% 6.79% 2.17% Industrials 7311.60 -2.15% -1.82% -1.82% 6.49% 7.34% Info Technology 2523.40 -3.98% -7.14% -7.14% 37.67% 7.77% Materials 17324.70 -0.44% -5.42% -5.42% -11.11% 2.65% Real Estate 3947.70 -2.07% -2.56% -2.56% 17.92% 10.79% Utilities 8591.60 -0.50% -4.36% -4.36% 5.04% -7.47% A-REITs 1802.70 -2.02% -2.46% -2.46% 19.99% 10.98% All Technology Index 3459.00 -1.67% -0.43% -0.43% 28.40% 10.23% Banks 3598.40 0.06% 4.58% 4.58% 29.46% 12.62% Gold Index 9714.70 2.46% 11.39% 11.39% 31.86% 32.04% Metals & Mining 5684.00 0.02% -5.13% -5.13% -12.10% 2.41%

The World

Index 26 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8248.84 -1.31% 0.14% 0.14% 6.67% 1.04% DAX30 19463.59 -0.99% 0.72% 0.72% 16.19% 6.73% Hang Seng 20590.15 -1.03% -2.57% -2.57% 20.78% 16.21% Nikkei 225 37913.92 -2.74% -0.01% -0.01% 13.30% -4.22% DJIA 42114.40 -2.68% -0.51% -0.51% 11.74% 7.66% S&P500 5808.12 -0.96% 0.79% 0.79% 21.77% 6.37% Nasdaq Comp 18518.61 0.16% 1.81% 1.81% 23.36% 4.43%

Metals & Minerals

Index 26 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2748.85 1.50% 2.51% 2.51% 34.45% 17.58% Silver (oz) 33.85 6.20% 6.06% 6.06% 38.82% 15.71% Copper (lb) 4.3660 0.80% -5.06% -5.06% 14.65% 0.75% Aluminium (lb) 1.1890 3.16% 0.20% 0.20% 22.29% 5.74% Nickel (lb) 7.3200 -4.52% -4.54% -4.54% -1.57% -5.89% Zinc (lb) 1.4329 4.42% 3.38% 3.38% 27.41% 8.05% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.00 0.00% 1.22% 1.22% -3.49% -0.30% Iron Ore (t) 104.40 -0.91% 12.28% 12.28% -24.47% -1.98%

Energy

Index 26 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.33 -0.59% 2.46% 2.46% -4.71% -14.09% Brent Crude 74.64 0.16% 4.33% 4.33% -5.83% -12.64%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

