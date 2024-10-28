ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 28 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.310 12.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.360 -15.29% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.140 12.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.410 -5.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 6.52% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 17.280 -5.52% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 6.06% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.090 -4.88% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.140 4.39% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.130 -4.86% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.965 4.32% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.335 -4.29% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.790 3.72% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.840 -4.05% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.990 3.71% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 -3.72% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.285 3.64% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.600 -3.61% RMD – RESMED INC 39.070 3.55% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.440 -3.56% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 3.37% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.770 -3.33% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.830 3.28% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.815 -3.20% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.590 3.27% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.070 -3.15% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 15.860 3.26% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.150 3.17% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.110 -2.51% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.305 3.16% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.195 -2.45% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.490 3.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.225 2.94% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.110 -2.38% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.750 2.86% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 -2.35% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.900 2.82% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.905 -2.31%

