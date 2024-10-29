ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 29 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.120 11.83% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.770 -17.29% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 33.940 9.91% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.760 -6.71% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.115 9.52% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.985 -6.64% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 37.000 7.15% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 -6.12% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.620 6.50% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.910 -5.70% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 5.49% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.855 -5.36% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 7.220 5.25% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.850 -4.92% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.470 5.00% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.360 4.21% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.800 -3.80% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.880 4.14% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.770 -3.75% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.330 3.70% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.710 -3.49% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 17.890 3.53% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 10.400 -3.44% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 43.450 3.28% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 -3.26% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.230 3.19% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.650 3.13% RMD – RESMED INC 37.910 -2.97% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.060 3.07% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.770 -2.85% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.870 3.03% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.760 -2.67% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.810 3.00% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.380 -2.56% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.730 2.79% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.880 -2.51% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.140 2.70% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 -2.50%

