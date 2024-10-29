TOPBAND at All Energy AU 2024 Leads in Sustainable Storage Innovations

PR NewsWire | 12:40 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TOPBAND made a powerful impression at All Energy Australia 2024, unveiling a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge energy storage and management solutions designed to meet people’s evolving energy needs. Our innovative offerings, including residential energy storage systems, balcony solar energy storage solution, EV chargers, solar inverters and PV-ESS-Charging integrated solutions, captivated industry experts and sparked widespread interest.

Supporting Australia’s Clean Energy Transition

As Australia accelerates its transition towards renewable energy, the government’s ongoing policies, including the Renewable Energy Target (RET) and state-level solar incentives, have created a robust market for energy storage solutions. These policies emphasize grid stability and affordability, making residential and commercial energy storage a crucial component of the nation’s energy strategy. Australian government encourages households and businesses to install energy storage equipment by providing financial subsidies and tax incentives to increase the storage capacity of electricity and solve the problem of volatility in renewable energy generation.

Ensure efficient and stable operation of energy storage systems

We’re proud to introduce a brand-new three-phase hybrid inverter, TB 5K–10K H3P, that helps solve Australia’s household electricity challenges. Its cutting-edge two-way MPPT tracking technology supports a 1.5 DC/AC ratio, significantly boosting solar energy efficiency and maximizing Australia’s ample sunlight. The inverter offers a 1.1 times AC side continuous overload capacity, ensuring stability under high loads. Notably, it features an ultra-fast UPS function with less than 10 ms On/Off-Grid switching time, providing seamless backup power during outages. An intelligent remote monitoring system serves as an "energy manager," allowing users to control their device’s status anytime. Its ultra-wide battery voltage range adapts to various lithium batteries, catering to diverse user needs.

Empowering Businesses with Commercial Solutions

For the commercial and industrial sectors, TOPBAND’s PV-ESS-Charging integrated solutions provide a comprehensive approach, combining photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, and charging infrastructure. These units help businesses reduce operational costs, manage peak energy demands, and contribute meaningfully to Australia’s decarbonization efforts. With the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, our EV chargers and solar inverters are integral to building a sustainable, clean energy ecosystem.

As an innovative leader in the new energy sector, TOPBAND’s solution address both sustainability objectives and practical energy management challenges. Looking forward, TOPBAND will continue to explore the vast potential of next-generation energy solutions while leading the industry into a more sustainable era.

