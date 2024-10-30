ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.710 6.05% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.460 -17.51% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.020 4.66% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.710 -7.79% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.450 4.46% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 30.810 -6.10% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.700 3.45% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 44.870 3.27% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.300 -5.08% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 197.520 3.07% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.840 -4.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.036 2.86% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 -4.49% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.490 2.76% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.850 -4.46% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.710 2.70% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 30.370 -4.26% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.390 2.63% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.830 -3.90% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 2.56% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.760 -3.80% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.575 2.27% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.255 -3.77% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.140 2.23% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 34.540 -3.52% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 14.110 2.10% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.220 1.93% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.530 -3.44% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.100 1.88% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.840 1.54% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.000 -3.38% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.630 1.54% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.000 1.52% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.900 1.47% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.020 -3.21%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms