Traveloka and LOTTE HOTELS AND RESORTS Partners to Invite 50 Million Travellers from SEA and Australia to Explore South Korea

As South Korea welcomes increasing numbers of international tourists, this partnership will further strengthen LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS’ visibility and distribution across the region

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, proudly announces its new partnership with LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, South Korea’s largest hotel group. From October 28 to November 10, 2024, Traveloka will promote LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, while showcasing South Korea’s rich cultural heritage and stunning destinations to Traveloka users in Southeast Asia and Australia. Further supported by exclusive discounts, Traveloka is committed to boosting tourism and establishing South Korea as a prime destination for international travellers.

This partnership comes at an ideal moment, as South Korea’s appeal among Southeast Asian tourists reaches new heights. The Korea Tourism Organization reveals a notable surge in international arrivals to Korea in 2024, particularly from Southeast Asia. Indonesia reported a remarkable 51% increase in visitors, while the Philippines saw a 76% jump, followed by Malaysia (35%), Vietnam (29%), and Singapore (11%). This trend is also echoed by Traveloka’s data, which shows a remarkable 154% year-on-year increase in flight searches as of September 2024. These statistics underscore South Korea’s rising status as a sought-after destination, highlighting the need for high-quality accommodations to cater to the increasing number of visitors from Southeast Asia.

"Traveloka is excited to join forces with LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, bringing together Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform and one of South Korea’s most renowned hospitality brands," said Caesar Indra, President, Traveloka. "This partnership allows us to offer our nearly 50 million users across Southeast Asia and Australia access to exceptional travel experiences in South Korea, while also helping LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS strengthen its visibility and reach in these key markets."

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS offers premium accommodations in some of South Korea’s most iconic destinations. Wherever travelers choose to explore the bustling streets of Seoul, the tranquil landscapes of Jeju Island, or the vibrant coastal cities like Busan, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS properties elevate the travel experience with unparalleled comfort, while immersing guests in South Korea’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr. Yang, JaeHyuk, Senior Managing Director of Marketing Strategy Division LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, added, "South Korea is one of top destinations in Asia and LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS has been playing a major role for years in South Korean hospitality. With inbound international tourists increasing at an amazing pace all year long, no doubt Traveloka will be a key partner to support our distribution strategy over Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets. This partnership and promotion will also allow us to strengthen LOTTE’s brand recognition for those who visit Korea. We aim to promote the name of LOTTE worldwide and believe Traveloka is a perfect partner to globally boost our brand visibility."

To entice Southeast Asian and Australian travellers, Traveloka is offering exclusive discounts of up to 10% for stays at LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS properties throughout South Korea during the special promotion period. This limited-time promotion, available on the Traveloka app, is accessible across all of Traveloka’s key markets, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, offering consumers the ability to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. With extensive transportation options such as flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers, Traveloka also provides a diverse selection of accommodations including hotels, apartments, resorts, and more. Additionally, travelers can enhance their experience with cruise packages and access to local attractions such as theme parks, day tours and more.

Founded in 2012 in Indonesia, Traveloka now operates in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. With 24/7 customer service in local languages and over 40 accepted payment methods, the platform has seen over 134 million downloads and 48 million active users each month. Visit Traveloka for more details.

