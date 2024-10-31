AIKO Showcases its High-Efficiency N-type ABC Modules at All Energy Australia

PR NewsWire | 1:44 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AIKO made an impactful debut at Melbourne’s premier energy event, All Energy Australia, which kicked off on October 23, 2024, in Melbourne. The company showcased its comprehensive range of high-efficiency N-type ABC modules, including the latest N-type ABC INFINITE technology and the Neostar Series 475W modules. These products garnered considerable attention from international visitors and customers, highlighting AIKO’s commitment to pioneering energy-efficient solutions.

Specifically designed for the Australian market, AIKO’s Neostar 2P module offers an impressive 475W power output, making it the highest-power 54-cell commercial module available locally, all within a footprint of less than two square meters. The exceptional conversion efficiency ensures maximum power in a limited space, a significant advantage for AIKO’s N-type ABC products in the Australian market, especially for residential applications.

AIKO’s N-type ABC modules have now achieved a mass production efficiency of 24.2%, topping the TaiyangNews Global Commercial Module Mass Production Efficiency Rankings for 20 consecutive months. The third-generation INFINITE N-type ABC module on display at the event boasts an efficiency of over 25%. Its unique 0BB technology, overlapped welding, and concealed busbar configuration optimizes light capture while enhancing visual appeal, drawing significant interest from attendees.

AIKO Australia and New Zealand Country Director Thomas Bywater remarked, "AIKO is steadfastly customer-centric, dedicated to meeting current market demands and exploring innovative solutions for future needs. Our high-efficiency products, such as the Neostar 475W and INFINITE modules, reinforce our commitment to advancing efficiency and sustainability in the Australian PV market."

At the exhibition, AIKO demonstrated the superior performance of its N-type ABC modules over traditional technologies through a shadow power generation optimization and an anti-hidden crack comparison test.

Australia is home to the world’s most optimal solar resources, with over 80% of the land receiving solar radiation intensities exceeding 2000 kWh/m². According to BloombergNEF, 83% of Australia’s coal-fired power generation units are expected to be decommissioned by 2035, creating significant market potential for renewable energy. Looking ahead, AIKO will continue to maximize the conversion efficiency, driving product innovation and upgrades. AIKO’s cutting-edge technology and products are designed to significantly contribute to the global energy transition and provide robust support for a zero-carbon future.

