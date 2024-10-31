ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.580 43.21% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 -8.70% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 39.400 9.20% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.043 -8.51% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 7.740 8.40% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.905 -6.22% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 7.50% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.480 -6.01% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 7.14% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.300 5.77% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.034 -5.56% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 82.030 5.29% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.330 -4.93% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.530 4.79% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.330 4.76% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.640 -3.19% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.400 4.73% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.870 -3.11% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.100 4.60% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 33.480 -3.07% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.250 4.58% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.600 -3.03% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 4.44% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.825 -2.94% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.955 4.37% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.650 -2.93% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.650 4.33% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 29.960 -2.76% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.000 4.17% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.815 -2.68% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.970 3.69% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 70.960 -2.54% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.200 3.55% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.330 -2.51% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.150 3.45% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.780 -2.50% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 2.94% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.175 -2.49%

