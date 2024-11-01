ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.610 5.17% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.430 -6.54% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.140 4.78% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.045 4.65% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 4.26% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.800 -4.84% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 3.33% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -4.76% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.690 3.08% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.160 -4.53% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 40.610 3.07% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.340 -4.49% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.340 3.03% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.990 -4.47% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.400 3.03% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.395 -4.45% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.430 3.02% AMC – AMCOR PLC 16.010 -4.30% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.500 3.01% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.585 -4.23% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.190 2.95% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.800 -4.19% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 85.000 2.94% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.990 -3.85% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.220 2.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.375 -3.85% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.450 2.48% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 -3.77% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.915 2.41% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.560 -3.76% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.780 2.37% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.100 -3.73% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.550 2.31% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 223.200 -3.59% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.000 2.21% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.950 2.06% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.275 -3.51%

