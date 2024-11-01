Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 November 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 24 October 2024 to 31 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Earnings, Best Ideas & Favourite Stock Picks Thursday 24 October 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

2 – Uranium Week: US$94lb Spot In Reach? Tuesday 29 October 2024 Spot market participants are awaiting the International Uranium Fuel Seminar, but macro continues to underpin robust investment requirements for nuclear power projects

3 – Paladin Energy’s Storm In A Teacup Wednesday 30 October 2024 Paladin Energy shares fell precipitously on disappointing first quarter results. Now analysts are questioning whether the sell-off was an over-reaction

4 – Nick Scali’s Transitory Freight Headwind Thursday 24 October 2024 Nick Scali’s gross margins have been impacted by materially higher than expected freight rates, but such headwinds should not feature permanently

5 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 25-10-24 Friday 25 October 2024 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

6 – A Golden Era For Engineering Services? Wednesday 30 October 2024 Defence, energy, digitalisation industries collide with sustainability to provide a very positive investment spending backdrop for Australia’s engineering services companies

7 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-10-24 Monday 28 October 2024 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

8 – The Short Report – 24 Oct 2024 Thursday 24 October 2024 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – ResMed’s Bounce-Back Complete Tuesday 29 October 2024 A stellar first quarter has underscored ResMed’s share price bounce-back from last year’s obesity drug panic, and perhaps put to bed the initial fear of GLP-1s

10 – Rudi’s View: Dealing With Risk Wednesday 30 October 2024 Dealing With RiskBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorIt’s roughly one more week before Americans vote in person on who will be their next President, but don’t hold your breath, it’s more than just likely the world won’t know the definitive outcome until days after the event.And that’s

