Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 November 2024

Our top ten news from 24 October 2024 to 31 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Rudi’s View: Earnings, Best Ideas & Favourite Stock Picks
Thursday 24 October 2024
Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments
2 – Uranium Week: US$94lb Spot In Reach?
Tuesday 29 October 2024
Spot market participants are awaiting the International Uranium Fuel Seminar, but macro continues to underpin robust investment requirements for nuclear power projects
3 – Paladin Energy’s Storm In A Teacup
Wednesday 30 October 2024
Paladin Energy shares fell precipitously on disappointing first quarter results. Now analysts are questioning whether the sell-off was an over-reaction
4 – Nick Scali’s Transitory Freight Headwind
Thursday 24 October 2024
Nick Scali’s gross margins have been impacted by materially higher than expected freight rates, but such headwinds should not feature permanently
5 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 25-10-24
Friday 25 October 2024
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
6 – A Golden Era For Engineering Services?
Wednesday 30 October 2024
Defence, energy, digitalisation industries collide with sustainability to provide a very positive investment spending backdrop for Australia’s engineering services companies
7 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-10-24
Monday 28 October 2024
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
8 – The Short Report – 24 Oct 2024
Thursday 24 October 2024
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
9 – ResMed’s Bounce-Back Complete
Tuesday 29 October 2024
A stellar first quarter has underscored ResMed’s share price bounce-back from last year’s obesity drug panic, and perhaps put to bed the initial fear of GLP-1s
10 – Rudi’s View: Dealing With Risk
Wednesday 30 October 2024
Dealing With RiskBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorIt’s roughly one more week before Americans vote in person on who will be their next President, but don’t hold your breath, it’s more than just likely the world won’t know the definitive outcome until days after the event.And that’s