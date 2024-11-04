ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 04 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.120 20.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -11.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 6.98% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.250 -10.71% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 36.700 -9.63% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.280 3.70% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 -8.82% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.200 3.50% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.180 -7.56% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.270 3.48% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 -7.55% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.990 3.40% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -6.67% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.470 3.30% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.200 3.23% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.850 -4.04% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.270 3.13% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.325 -3.99% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.020 3.06% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 7.280 -3.58% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 3.03% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 38.350 3.01% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.830 -3.25% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.410 2.99% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.860 -2.87% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.780 2.96% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.545 -2.83% APA – APA GROUP 6.990 2.79% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.390 -2.80% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.230 2.67% AMC – AMCOR PLC 15.600 -2.56% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 42.510 2.56% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.760 -2.56% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 121.520 2.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.890 -2.40% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 24.910 2.47% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.460 -2.38%

