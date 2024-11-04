Bizcap Announces Plans for Singapore Expansion, Appoints Joseph Lim as Managing Partner, Asia to Drive SME Growth

PR NewsWire | Nov 04 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bizcap, a leader in fast and flexible business finance across Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., is thrilled to announce its upcoming Singapore expansion and the appointment of Joseph Lim as Managing Partner – Asia. Set to launch in Q1 2025, Bizcap’s move will provide Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with accessible short-term funding tailored to their needs.



Why Singapore?

Singapore’s vibrant SME sector and reputation as a global financial hub make it an ideal location for Bizcap’s expansion. By addressing demand for non-bank financing, Bizcap aims to provide more flexible funding solutions for businesses facing challenges with traditional lenders. This new venture brings Bizcap’s unique model to the region, featuring rapid access to capital and low-documentation requirements paired with an innovative tech-enabled user experience.

Leadership Appointment

To lead this new venture, Bizcap has appointed Joseph Lim as Managing Partner – Asia. With over 13 years of experience in financial services and a proven track record of driving growth in competitive markets, Lim’s expertise in financial operations, strategic growth initiatives, and fintech partnerships makes him the ideal leader for Bizcap’s Singaporean operations. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Bizcap’s regional expansion, with a focus on empowering SMEs to seize growth opportunities. Lim joins Senior Leadership Team Co-CEOs Abraham White and Zalman Blachman, Chief Revenue Officer Rebecca Del Rio, Chief Operating Officer Adam Szental and Chief Credit Officer Tony Truong.

"Lim’s appointment as our Asia Lead is a significant step in our international growth strategy," said Abraham White, Co-CEO of Bizcap. "His deep knowledge of financial services and passion for innovation will be key as we deliver on our promise to provide fast, reliable funding to SMEs across the region. We look forward to seeing the success of the Singapore market as the first entry point to Asia for Bizcap."

Bizcap’s Flexible Funding Solutions

Bizcap will offer Singapore SMEs funding from SGD 5,000 to 500,000, with approvals in as little as 3 hours and fund disbursement typically within 24 hours. This rapid access to working capital allows businesses to respond quickly to opportunities. Bizcap’s model emphasises flexibility, requiring no upfront credit checks with low-documentation processes that consider both qualitative and quantitative factors. Unique among lenders, Bizcap also offers lifetime commissions to brokers and advisers, fostering long-term partnerships.

We welcome inquiries from advisers and brokers for exclusive pre-launch partnership opportunities— email partners@bizcapfunding.sg or visit bizcapfunding.sg to learn more.

About Bizcap

Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. through fast, accessible funding. We’ve funded over 25,000 SMEs, totalling over $1 billion, while holding a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating. For more information, visit bizcap.com.au or LinkedIn .

