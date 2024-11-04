CMC Global Transforms Australia’s BFSI Industry Through Strategic Innovation

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the BFSI sector in Australia evolves, organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of strategic partnerships to navigate the challenges of digital transformation. In response, CMC Global is intensifying its efforts to support the industry while expanding its presence across the APAC region.

Known for its expertise in data solutions and digital transformation, CMC Global offers businesses with essential tools to modernize operations and navigate the complexities of a data-driven landscape. The company is featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, highlighting its ability to deliver comprehensive cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions.

Alongside its cloud solutions, CMC Global has gained industry recognition for its advancements in automation technologies. At the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2024, the company was recognized for its innovative implementation of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and low-code/no-code solutions, showcasing its ability to enhance operational efficiency and streamline processes. These technologies are especially important in the BFSI sector, where automation is vital for lowering operational costs and enhancing service delivery.

A key aspect of CMC Global’s strategy is its partnership with Databricks, focused on driving innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and data engineering. By incorporating AI into their clients’ operational processes, businesses can enhance decision-making and deliver better services to their customers in a competitive landscape.

The company has played a key role in the digital transformation paths of leading financial organizations in Australia. By offering customized software solutions and cutting-edge technologies, CMC Global helps clients improve operational efficiency and optimize processes, leading to better data management and enhanced customer insights.

The success of CMC Global in the BFSI sector stems from its commitment to delivering thoughtful, client-centered solutions that address real-world challenges. As the company expands its presence in Australia, it remains dedicated to supporting businesses through their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly data-driven environment.

About CMC Global

Founded in 2017, CMC Global builds upon the foundation and successes of CMC Corporation, establishing itself as a leading technology services provider in Vietnam.

With the goal of becoming the leading enterprise in consulting and implementing Digital Transformation solutions, CMC Global directs its resources toward solving technological challenges across various industries, gradually realizing the aspiration of bringing Vietnamese IT products, solutions, and services to the international market.

