ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 05 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.100 7.69% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 -8.33% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.225 7.14% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 31.600 -6.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.047 6.82% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.180 -4.19% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.935 5.16% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 38.200 4.09% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 3.57% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.750 -3.31% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 3.23% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.600 -3.23% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.810 2.97% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.530 -3.05% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.285 2.80% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.320 -3.05% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.130 2.69% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 35.650 -2.97% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 2.50% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.260 -2.96% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.150 2.29% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.930 -2.95% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.840 2.13% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.950 2.05% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.345 -2.89% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.255 2.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.340 -2.64% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.100 1.99% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.080 -2.64% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.000 1.69% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.260 -2.59% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.750 1.50% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.120 -2.50% ARF – ARENA REIT 4.010 1.26% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.550 -2.50%

