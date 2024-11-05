Eventus wins two best-in-class awards for Validus trade surveillance solution in Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024

PR NewsWire | 12:00 AM

Client growth in Asia-Pacific continues; Naveen Wahi appointed Senior Director of Sales, APAC

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, has just won two awards in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024 in Singapore. The firm’s Validus platform was named Best Market & Trade Surveillance Solution in the Markets & Infrastructure category, as well as Best Digital Asset Surveillance Solution in the Digital Assets category. Eventus received the honors amid continued client growth in the region, resulting in the recent appointment of Naveen Wahi to lead sales for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as Senior Director of Sales, APAC.

To date, Eventus has now earned five recognitions in the Regulation Asia Awards, and this is the first year the company was honored in two different categories. The firm has received 12 awards since 2021 for its work in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and 44 awards and honors globally since 2018.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We’ve seen a lot of momentum across the APAC region, both in the traditional finance and digital asset landscape. Market participants and exchanges across the region are navigating multiple regulatory jurisdictions and evolving rules, and they’re looking for a partner that can help them tailor a surveillance program to their unique needs. We’re honored to earn these recognitions from Regulation Asia and look forward to broadening our reach in the region with Naveen’s help."

Based in Sydney, Wahi has more than 23 years of experience in sales management, strategic client account management, leadership and electronic trading within the APAC region across multiple asset classes, including futures, equities, foreign exchange (FX), derivatives and cryptocurrencies. He spent his career at Bloomberg in multiple roles of increasing significance, most recently as Electronic Trading Specialist at Bloomberg LP in Sydney since 2019 and prior to that from 2007 to 2018 as Head of Business – Bloomberg Tradebook, Australia and New Zealand and from 2014 to 2018 as Head of Business – Bloomberg Tradebook, Hong Kong region. From 2007 to 2023, he served as Director – Australia and New Zealand for Bloomberg Tradebook.

Wahi said: "Eventus is at the forefront of providing best-in-class trade surveillance and market monitoring tools and is highly valued by clients both for the technology and expertise. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on the client base in the region and take the business to the next level."

Over the past year, 50% of Eventus’ new clients signed globally have a presence or market activity in APAC, and the firm now has 27 active clients in the region, spanning multiple asset classes.

This year, 116 institutions participated in the research-based Regulation Asia awards program, representing a 20% increase over last year. The program is anchored by Regulation Asia’s editorial team and a panel of subject matter experts .

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus’ rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm’s responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

