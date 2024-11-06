Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & WTI Crude

Technicals | 11:00 AM

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

After failing to break above its mid-July 20,690 record high early last week, the first cracks for the Nasdaq100 appeared on Thursday after it closed below horizontal and uptrend support at 20,000.

Should the Nasdaq100 see a break of critical support at 19,600/500, it would indicate that a deeper decline is underway towards initial support at 18,833, coming from the 200-day moving average.

Below that, we have the September 18,400 low and then uptrend support at 18,100 coming from the December 2022 10671 low.

Aware that while the Nasdaq100 remains above the 19,600/500 support area, another test of the 20,690-record high remains possible.

Australia: ASX200

The ASX200 spent last week trading below multi-month trend channel resistance, which currently resides in the 8350/60 area and, for all but a few hours on Friday, above important support at 8110/00.

A sustained break of either of these levels is needed to indicate in which direction the ASX200’s next significant move will come.

WTI Crude

WTI Crude Oil is trading higher at US$72.10/bbl (+0.88%) bolstered by a softer US dollar and as a tropical storm threatens to impact output in the Gulf of Mexico.

Additionally, there are hopes that China’s NPC will announce the details of its fiscal stimulus package later this week.

Finally, a geopolitical bid has returned to the crude oil market on reports last week that Iran would attack Israel before the US election.

Technically, crude oil needs to see a sustained break above resistance at US$71.50/72.50 to suggest a stronger recovery towards the 200-day moving average at US$77.00/bbl is underway.



Gold

Gold is trading marginally higher at US$2741/oz (0.17%) as the USD and US yields eased ahead of today’s US election.

Gold remains well entrenched within a bullish trend channel, with support at US$2690-ish and resistance near US$2830/oz.

Technical limitations

