PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper will join the Sixers family this summer, serving as a Major Partner of the club’s BBL side and the Official Pool Cleaning Partner of the Sydney Sixers.



Aiper is proud to announce its partnership with the Sydney Sixers, ahead of the KFC BBL|14 season.

Like the Sixers, Aiper have the experience of their customers at their core, driven by a mission to simplify the pool cleaning process through innovative technology, freeing people up to enjoy the very best of summer.

One of the leading pool cleaning brands on the global market, Aiper will feature prominently on the back of the Sixers BBL playing shirts this season, in addition to providing memorable experiences to Sixers fans across the summer.

Aiper offers a comprehensive line of pool cleaning products, including robotic pool cleaners, pool skimmers, and handheld vacuums. At the core of Aiper’s design is innovation, extending smart technology beyond phones and computers to transform outdoor pool maintenance.

Sydney Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes said the club was proud to partner with a brand dominating around the world.

"We’re extremely pleased to welcome Aiper on-board for the upcoming BBL|14 season. If there are two activities that go hand-in-hand in summer here in Australia, it’s cricket and spending time in the pool, so it’s very fitting for us to be able to bring both together here.

"Aiper are passionate about their brand purpose and want to genuinely improve the lifestyle of their customers, giving them time back to enjoy their summer with family and friends.

"Like Aiper, we want to bring the very best of summer to our Sixers members and fans, and we’re excited to partner with a brand so strongly aligned with our club values."

"We are excited to step onto the field with the Sydney Sixers, marking the start of an exciting innings together. This partnership brings together the dynamic spirit of the Sixers with Aiper’s commitment to innovation and excellence." said Andres Gomes, General Manager of Aiper.

"Cricket is the heartbeat of summer in Australia, and we’re proud to align with a team that embodies the passion, resilience, and teamwork that resonate deeply with fans. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to introduce Aiper’s advanced robotic pool cleaners to cricket lovers through memorable experiences and impactful connections both on match days and beyond. We look forward to an exhilarating season ahead and to leaving a lasting mark on the Sixers’ legacy."

About Aiper:

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world’s most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent labouring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world’s best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms