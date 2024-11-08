ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.100 15.12% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 111.750 -6.06% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.570 15.07% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.290 13.73% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.550 -4.15% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.780 12.17% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -3.64% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 10.34% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.290 7.41% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.520 -3.54% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.380 7.21% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.740 -3.36% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.680 -3.25% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 6.25% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.260 -2.92% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.315 6.05% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.820 -2.30% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.265 6.00% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.400 -2.10% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.650 5.81% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.170 -2.09% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.930 4.89% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 8.050 -2.07% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.230 4.88% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.520 -1.89% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.240 4.67% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.710 -1.88% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.225 4.65% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.700 -1.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 4.65% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.300 -1.79% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.540 4.53% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.920 -1.75% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.250 4.50% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 17.640 -1.73% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.790 4.43% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.390 -1.65%

