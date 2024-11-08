Transport for NSW and HCLTech expand digital transformation partnership

PR NewsWire | 4:02 PM

SYDNEY and NOIDA, India, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and the New South Wales Government’s transport and roads agency, Transport for NSW, have extended their ongoing partnership to enable world-class transport services and experience for customers.

Under a new five-year agreement, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end managed services for business-critical and operational applications, platforms, and cloud operations with embedded security services. This will also include continuous improvement, AI and automation-driven innovation, and major enhancement services. This partnership will provide a future-ready platform for onboarding transport applications, services and business areas.

HCLTech will focus on scaling and futureproofing Transport for NSW’s technology by building a resilient, reliable, secure application and platform landscape.

"Our partnership with Transport for NSW is a significant win for HCLTech not just in Australia but within the APAC region. The engagement will see HCLTech manage over 260 applications on behalf of Transport," said Sonia Eland, Executive President and Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech.

HCLTech has been operating in Australia for over two decades and has over 2,400 employees across the ANZ region.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 218,000 people across 59 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2024 totaled $13.7B. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

