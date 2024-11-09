The Market In Numbers – 9 Nov 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 09 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12770.330 1.68% 1.04% 2.79% 8.49% 8.99% All Ordinaries 8552.60 2.06% 1.55% 0.17% 9.24% 6.72% S&P ASX 200 8295.10 2.17% 1.66% 0.31% 9.28% 6.79% S&P ASX 300 8230.20 2.12% 1.59% 0.25% 9.21% 6.77% Communication Services 1638.80 2.54% 2.11% 2.88% 3.19% 9.17% Consumer Discretionary 3772.90 2.90% 2.15% -1.72% 16.44% 7.44% Consumer Staples 11620.20 0.73% 0.23% -6.78% -5.61% -6.12% Energy 8698.00 -0.61% 0.44% -4.72% -18.12% -13.29% Financials 8712.40 3.59% 2.63% 5.97% 29.68% 13.78% Health Care 45006.00 2.35% 1.22% 2.12% 6.29% 1.69% Industrials 7490.70 3.67% 3.28% 0.59% 9.10% 9.97% Info Technology 2736.60 5.83% 5.37% 0.71% 49.30% 16.87% Materials 17479.70 0.47% 0.67% -4.57% -10.32% 3.56% Real Estate 3865.30 -1.38% -2.05% -4.60% 15.46% 8.48% Utilities 8424.70 1.20% 1.09% -6.22% 3.00% -9.27% A-REITs 1762.10 -1.54% -2.19% -4.65% 17.29% 8.48% All Technology Index 3678.30 5.00% 4.44% 5.88% 36.54% 17.22% Banks 3676.00 3.53% 2.94% 6.84% 32.25% 15.05% Gold Index 8892.60 -5.93% -7.57% 1.96% 20.70% 20.87% Metals & Mining 5744.80 0.32% 0.69% -4.12% -11.16% 3.50%

The World

Index 09 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8072.39 -1.28% -0.46% -2.00% 4.39% -1.12% DAX30 19215.48 -0.21% 0.72% -0.57% 14.71% 5.37% Hang Seng 20728.19 1.08% 2.02% -1.92% 21.59% 16.99% Nikkei 225 39500.37 3.80% 1.07% 4.17% 18.04% -0.21% DJIA 43988.99 4.61% 5.33% 3.92% 16.71% 12.45% S&P500 5995.54 4.66% 5.08% 4.04% 25.70% 9.80% Nasdaq Comp 19286.78 5.74% 6.59% 6.03% 28.48% 8.76%

Metals & Minerals

Index 09 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2712.20 -1.52% -3.08% 1.14% 32.66% 16.01% Silver (oz) 32.07 -2.23% -5.50% 0.51% 31.55% 9.65% Copper (lb) 4.4367 1.68% 1.76% -3.52% 16.51% 2.38% Aluminium (lb) 1.2196 3.23% 3.55% 2.78% 25.43% 8.46% Nickel (lb) 7.4737 5.56% 4.99% -2.54% 0.49% -3.91% Zinc (lb) 1.3807 0.95% -0.78% -0.38% 22.77% 4.12% Uranium (lb) weekly 78.50 -3.09% -3.09% -4.27% -8.72% -5.71% Iron Ore (t) 105.22 1.39% 1.10% 13.16% -23.88% -1.21%

Energy

Index 09 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 71.98 2.07% 4.18% 4.87% -2.48% -12.07% Brent Crude 75.36 1.73% 3.64% 5.34% -4.92% -11.80%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

