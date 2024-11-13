Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Technicals | 12:02 PM

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

The cracks noted in the Nasdaq100 in the lead-up to last week’s US election have been well and truly covered up after the index rocketed to fresh record highs.

Providing the Nasdaq remains above our key support now at 19,900/800 (raised from the 19,600/500 support area), we expect the rally to extend towards the next upside target at 21,500, with scope to trend channel resistance at 22,150ish.

Aware that if the Nasdaq100 were to see a sustained break of support at 19,900/800, we would expect to see a test of the 200 day moving average at 18,915 before trend channel support at 18,400.

Australia: ASX200

The ASX200 continues to rotate below a band of resistance that includes multi-month trend channel resistance at 8365-ish and its 8384 record high, and above important support at 8110/00.

A sustained break of either of these levels is needed to indicate in which direction the ASX200’s next significant move will come.

Gold

Gold is trading lower at US$2599/oz (-0.76%), undercut by the unrelenting grind higher in US yields and the USD.

The risks in the sessions ahead are for a further unwind of long gold positioning taking it back towards US$2550/oz.

WTI Crude

WTI Crude Oil is trading flat at US$68.13/bbl (+0.10%) after tumbling -US$4.00 in the previous two sessions.

Crude has been under pressure from a stronger USD and demand concerns, with the latest blow coming overnight as OPEC cut its 2024 and 2025 forecasts.

Following its rejection from the key US$72.50/oz resistance area, crude oil is eyeing support in the US$66.00/$65.00 area.

