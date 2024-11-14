Ready Media Group Unveils Industry-Best Commercial Project Sales and Leasing Solution Powered by Social Media Expertise

PR NewsWire | 2:02 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia , Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ready Media Group (RMG), Australia’s fastest-growing dedicated commercial property portal and media business, now offers the country’s most advanced Project Sales and Leasing solution.

"The challenge with new projects is identifying the right target market and developing a campaign that resonates," said Chris Gallichio, Head of Digital at RMG. "Our Project Sales and Leasing solution uses targeted social media advertising and our extensive database to target the most relevant decision-makers quickly and effectively. Early results are promising, proving better enquiry performance than offerings from the legacy commercial property portals in Australia, which take a more static approach."

This comprehensive service combines RMG’s industry-leading social media expertise with proprietary technology to deliver superior results for agents and developers aiming to sell or lease new commercial projects.

RMG boasts Australia’s most experienced commercial property social media team, with a track record of over 5,000 successful campaigns. This expertise translates into high-impact social media advertising that generates quality leads throughout the leasing journey.

"Our two-factor authentication process ensures that only qualified leads reach your inbox, significantly increasing transaction success rates," said Mr Gallichio. "Our focus on quality enquiries truly distinguishes us in the market."

Leading commercial agents have praised RMG’s Project Sales and Leasing solution.

"The targeted social media capabilities allow us to hone in on specific audiences and demographics, while the two-factor authentication ensures we receive quality leads," said Tim Grant, State Director of Commercial Sales at Savills.

Matt Knox, Senior Executive, Melbourne Metro Sales, Investment Services at Colliers, said "The targeted social media approach had generated high-quality leads across a number of projects. We’ve been impressed with the results and will definitely roll it out for future projects."

Key Features:

Dedicated landing page: Showcase asset features through a dedicated landing page on the CommercialReady portal, with an optional custom standalone site.

Showcase asset features through a dedicated landing page on the CommercialReady portal, with an optional custom standalone site. Lead-generating social media strategy : Backed by Australia’s most experienced commercial property social media team.

: Backed by most experienced commercial property social media team. Two-factor verified leads : Enhanced lead authenticity through two-factor verification, ensuring only genuine enquiries are received.

: Enhanced lead authenticity through two-factor verification, ensuring only genuine enquiries are received. Unified reporting and document access : Proprietary ‘InstaDocs’ dataroom integrates all relevant property documents in one place, providing insights into buyer interest and engagement.

: Proprietary ‘InstaDocs’ dataroom integrates all relevant property documents in one place, providing insights into buyer interest and engagement. Customised multi-channel strategy: A robust campaign framework including dedicated project pages, Solus EDM, and targeted social media advertising designed to reach decision-makers.

About Ready Media Group

Ready Media Group (RMG) is Australia’s leading commercial property media, technology, and data company. With a commitment to innovation and precision targeting, RMG connects property investors, developers, and agents with exclusive opportunities through its flagship property portals, DevelopmentReady and CommercialReady. Since its inception in 2014, RMG has established itself as a trusted partner in the commercial property sector.

