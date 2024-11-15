Morrison Securities launches one of Australia’s first plug-and-play global trading to 15 countries with ViewTrade

PR NewsWire | 2:40 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Equities clearing business Morrison Securities ("Morrison") is launching one of Australia’s first plug-and-play global trading to 15 countries with trading technology provider ViewTrade .



This will mean Morrison’s 38,000+ active clients trading $30 billion annually will only need to go through KYC once and then will be provided unprecedented rapid global trading access.

Morrison will now also offer enhanced global equity and options trading, fixed income, ETFs, seamlessly integrate domestic and global trading, and choice between fully disclosed or omnibus operating models.

ViewTrade has calculated that implementation of solutions like this across all of Australia’s global trading could generate efficiencies of nearly $240 million annually.

A business the size of Morisson launching this solution is a watershed moment for enhancing global opportunities for Australia’s wealth management sector, according to ViewTrade.

Nigel Singh, CEO of ViewTrade International Australia, said: "We are excited to work with Morrison Securities. Together, we are unlocking a world of investment opportunities for Australians. By accessing global markets, firms can offer their clients more diversified portfolios, reducing risk and protecting wealth. This benefits both domestic and international clients. We invite other firms to join us in this partnership and unlock the potential of global market access."

William Slack, CEO of Morrison Securities, said: "We’ve designed a solution that integrates global market access into our domestic offering for a superior customer experience. With our combined expertise, we’re confident in delivering an efficient, scalable solution tailored to the specific needs of our clients."

Laksh Gangwani, Chief Revenue Officer – APAC and Middle East at ViewTrade, added: "We are thrilled about the partnership with Morrison Securities as they launch one of Australia’s first plug-and-play global trading solutions to 15 countries. Morrison’s integrated approach to technology, compliance, and operations is enabling investors to complete KYC once, while accessing multiple markets and asset classes with ease. This will ensure Australian investors can build diversified international portfolios with ease."

ViewTrade ( www.viewtrade.com ) is a global leader in investment and trading infrastructure solutions that power cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. ViewTrade provides the technology, support, and brokerage services that business innovators need to launch or enhance retail investing experiences. For more than 20 years, ViewTrade has partnered with over 300 clients – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – to deliver innovative investment solutions and exceptional customer service.

Morrison Securities ( https://www.morrisonsecurities.com/ ) Established in 1985, Morrison Securities is an Australian Broking firm specialising in trading, execution, and clearing services tailored to advisory firms and wholesale clients. They partner with firms to navigate operational challenges and help them realise their full potential. Their comprehensive suite of solutions covers seamless international market access, advanced equities and options trading, capital raising and DVP settlement services, integrated APIs, and stock lending. With a platform-agnostic approach and enterprise-level client service, they prioritise operational excellence and long-term partnerships.

