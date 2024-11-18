Getz Healthcare and IGEA Medical Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement to Introduce Adaptive Electroporation Technologies in Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:30 AM

This partnership aims to provide a new frontier in cancer care and vascular malformation treatment, offering clinicians cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes.

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Getz Healthcare Australia is proud to announce a strategic distribution agreement with IGEA Medical to introduce the Cliniporator® VITAE, an advanced reversible electroporation technology, to Australian healthcare providers. Following its successful launch in New Zealand, this partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding innovative cancer and vascular malformation treatment options throughout the region.



The Cliniporator®VITAE, developed by IGEA Medical, represents a breakthrough in tissue electroporation. Utilising adaptive reversible electroporation technology, it delivers precise electrical pulses that enhance the uptake of chemotherapy agents into cancer cells. This minimally invasive, highly targeted approach provides a new frontier in cancer care and vascular malformation treatment, offering clinicians cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with IGEA Medical to bring the Cliniporator® VITAE to Australia," said Derek Foltin, Managing Director at Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring meaningful healthcare solutions to the people of Asia Pacific. By introducing this groundbreaking electroporation technology to Australian clinicians, we aim to elevate standards in cancer and vascular malformation treatments. We look forward to the positive impact this innovation will have on patient outcomes and to deepening our partnership with IGEA to drive further advancements across the region."

"IGEA’s vision is to revolutionise medicine with cutting-edge minimally invasive therapies, aiming to provide innovative solutions that not only enhance effectiveness but also reduce costs and prioritise minimal impact on the patient," said Matteo Cadossi, President of IGEA Medical. "We are truly excited to be partnering with Getz Healthcare in Australia, and this is only the first step toward a broader collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region."

This agreement reinforces Getz Healthcare’s commitment to delivering the latest medical innovations. By introducing the Cliniporator® VITAE, Getz Healthcare empowers clinicians with advanced solutions that enhance patient care and create new possibilities for therapeutic innovation.

About IGEA Medical:

IGEA Medical is a biomedical company world leader in clinical biophysics, headquartered in Italy. IGEA’s activities focus on the applications of non-ionizing physical energies for therapeutic purposes. IGEA collaborates with hundreds of healthcare facilities and universities worldwide to develop minimal-invasive therapies that are more and more effective, precise, and user-friendly. Every year, more than 30,000 patients benefit from therapies developed by IGEA Medical.

About Getz Healthcare:

Getz Healthcare is proud to be recognised as the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices and consumables in Asia Pacific. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, and we partner with leading manufacturers in medical technology, to offer a wide range of innovative and high-quality products & solutions, enabling our customers to focus on what’s important – providing better care for their patients.

Headquartered in Singapore, we have been operating in the Asia region for over 110 years, serving over 7,500 customers from our 23 offices and distribution centres spread across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Getz Healthcare is part of The Getz Group of companies. The company’s mission is to bring meaningful healthcare solutions to the people of Asia Pacific.

