The Market In Numbers – 23 Nov 2024

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 23 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13041.900 2.81% 3.19% 4.97% 10.80% 11.30% All Ordinaries 8633.10 1.10% 2.51% 1.11% 10.26% 7.73% S&P ASX 200 8393.80 1.31% 2.87% 1.50% 10.58% 8.06% S&P ASX 300 8320.00 1.26% 2.70% 1.35% 10.40% 7.94% Communication Services 1672.10 0.16% 4.19% 4.97% 5.28% 11.38% Consumer Discretionary 3868.90 -0.15% 4.75% 0.78% 19.40% 10.18% Consumer Staples 11532.10 1.95% -0.53% -7.48% -6.32% -6.83% Energy 8880.10 4.32% 2.55% -2.72% -16.41% -11.48% Financials 9059.30 1.80% 6.72% 10.19% 34.84% 18.31% Health Care 44352.70 1.03% -0.25% 0.64% 4.75% 0.22% Industrials 7660.20 1.34% 5.62% 2.86% 11.57% 12.46% Info Technology 2779.20 -2.94% 7.01% 2.27% 51.63% 18.69% Materials 16787.60 1.69% -3.31% -8.35% -13.87% -0.54% Real Estate 3958.40 -0.16% 0.31% -2.30% 18.24% 11.09% Utilities 9087.40 4.29% 9.05% 1.16% 11.10% -2.13% A-REITs 1809.70 -0.03% 0.45% -2.08% 20.45% 11.41% All Technology Index 3840.60 0.50% 9.05% 10.56% 42.56% 22.39% Banks 3828.40 1.94% 7.21% 11.26% 37.74% 19.82% Gold Index 9016.30 8.63% -6.29% 3.38% 22.38% 22.55% Metals & Mining 5445.00 2.02% -4.56% -9.12% -15.80% -1.90%

The World

Index 23 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8262.08 2.46% 1.87% 0.31% 6.84% 1.20% DAX30 19322.59 0.58% 1.28% -0.01% 15.35% 5.96% Hang Seng 19229.97 -1.01% -5.35% -9.01% 12.80% 8.53% Nikkei 225 38283.85 -0.93% -2.04% 0.96% 14.40% -3.28% DJIA 44296.51 1.96% 6.07% 4.65% 17.53% 13.24% S&P500 5969.34 1.68% 4.63% 3.59% 25.15% 9.32% Nasdaq Comp 19003.65 1.73% 5.02% 4.48% 26.60% 7.17%

Metals & Minerals

Index 23 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2673.90 3.94% -4.45% -0.28% 30.79% 14.37% Silver (oz) 30.87 0.84% -9.05% -3.27% 26.61% 5.53% Copper (lb) 4.1115 0.86% -5.70% -10.59% 7.97% -5.12% Aluminium (lb) 1.1854 4.44% 0.65% -0.10% 21.92% 5.42% Nickel (lb) 7.0689 -0.17% -0.70% -7.82% -4.95% -9.12% Zinc (lb) 1.3524 2.38% -2.81% -2.42% 20.26% 1.98% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.00 7.79% 2.47% 1.22% -3.49% -0.30% Iron Ore (t) 102.02 -0.20% -1.98% 9.72% -26.20% -4.22%

Energy

Index 23 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.23 2.30% 1.65% 2.32% -4.85% -14.21% Brent Crude 74.38 2.64% 2.30% 3.97% -6.16% -12.94%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

