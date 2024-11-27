Haier, the Official TV and Home Appliances Partner of Australian Open, Brings Its 2025 Flagship TV to the Heart of Melbourne Park

PR NewsWire | Nov 27 2024

The new Haier M96 series TV is going to deliver magnificent user experience to Australian Open fans onsite

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Haier, as the official TV and home appliances partner of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis Events from 2025 to 2027, has disclosed that its premier television for 2025—the M96 series of QD-Mini LED 4K TVs—will be featured at Melbourne Park to enhance the experience for tennis enthusiasts.



Haier, the Official TV and Home Appliances Partner of Australian Open

Starting on January 6, 2025, the Australian Open, one of the world’s prestigious Grand Slam tennis events, will embark on a three-week "tennis carnival" at Melbourne Park. Haier will unveil its 2025 flagship TV, the M96 series, at its fans interaction booth onsite, offering tennis enthusiasts superior experience in match broadcasting and gaming.

The Haier M96 series TV features the latest 4K QD-Mini LED display, supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ for superior visual quality. Its AI Picture Quality Processor (AIPQ) adeptly enhances picture quality, with sports as a key scenario, to deliver exceptional details even in high-intensity matches. The low-reflection screen minimizes glare and reflections to ensure color accuracy and sharpness even in challenging lighting conditions such as Melbourne’s summer sun. Enhanced by the renowned KEF audio and AI vocal separation technology, it offers an ultra-smooth and immersive audio-visual experience.



Haier M96, 4K QD-Mini LED TV

The Haier M96 series is ideal for console gamers for its exceptional performance and customizable gaming mode. Fans can immerse themselves in interactive tennis games onsite and sustain the thrills.

With a minimalist design of sleek, full-display aesthetic and zero-gap structure, this ultra-thin TV body can fit seamlessly against the wall. Available in three sizes—75, 85, and 100 inches—it maximizes experience across various settings.

As the official TV and home appliances partner of the Australian Open, Haier will merge unique brand experience with the rich tennis culture for global audiences. Through a blend of initiatives underpinned by Haier’s pioneering smart home technologies, the aim is to reshape the way how people experience and enjoy tennis.

