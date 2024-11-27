Strand Experiences 37% Online Revenue Growth with Pattern’s AI-Powered Ecommerce Strategy

PR NewsWire | 1:16 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global ecommerce and marketplace accelerator Pattern , is working with Strand , leading handbag, luggage, and travel accessories retailer in Australia and New Zealand, to enhance online revenue and expand its customer base. Leveraging cutting edge AI technologies and Pattern’s specialist digital marketing services, Strand experienced a 37% increase in online revenue year-on-year across targeted ecommerce channels.



With over 300 retail locations and a strong online presence, Strand aimed to engage new audiences to maintain market relevance and accelerate growth. Pattern has successfully helped Strand achieve these goals by driving growth through the strategic management of paid search, paid social, and organic search channels.

"Our long-term partnership with Pattern has enabled us to reach new levels of online growth," said Prue Thomas, Marketing and Digital Director at Strand. "Their extensive digital marketing experience and custom AI tools have not only increased our online revenue but also allowed us to connect with digital shoppers in a more personalised way. The ability to optimise our product offerings at scale has been a game-changer in staying competitive and relevant in a challenging market."

The custom-built software being utilised by Strand optimises product feeds at scale. Pattern uses AI and machine learning to dynamically update critical product attributes—such as titles, descriptions, and specifications which inform and engage shoppers — across approximately 1,600 Strand products.

"In the past, optimising product feeds of Strand’s scale would require over 100 hours of manual work. However, by implementing Pattern’s proprietary AI tools, this process was streamlined significantly, enhancing performance and allowing for rapid scalability," explained Merline McGregor, Managing Director at Pattern."

Unlike standard product feed automation tools, Pattern’s AI tool tailors each attribute to align with industry best practices and Strand’s unique brand voice, allowing for enhanced searchability. Through this technology, product titles were extended by an average of 70 characters and descriptions by 2,103 characters, boosting content depth, quality and relevance across both free and paid search environments.

"The strength of our proprietary AI software lies in its ability to customise at scale, empowering Strand to connect with customers more effectively. With AI, we’ve taken a manual, time-consuming process and turned it into an efficient, data-driven system that provides Strand with a significant competitive advantage. It’s a partnership grounded in innovation, and the results speak for themselves," said McGregor.

In the past twelve months, Strand has seen their return on ad spend (ROAS) improve by 11%, with over 2,300 new customers acquired through targeted campaigns. This strong performance has helped Strand remain competitive in the handbag and luggage market, despite increased pressure on household discretionary spending.

In addition to optimising product listings, Pattern has also deployed a comprehensive Google Ads strategy incorporating YouTube, Demand Gen, Performance Max, and Search for Strand. The result has been a 41% increase in impressions, a 10% reduction in cost-per-click, and improved ad spend efficiency. Together, these efforts not only expanded Strand’s reach among diverse target audiences but also strengthened its position against competitors, with visibility rising from 100% to 150%.

Looking ahead, Strand and Pattern are expanding their collaboration, with Strand’s international growth into the UK and the redevelopment of its loyalty program both a focus.

"Our relationship with Pattern goes beyond a typical agency-client dynamic," said Thomas. "We trust Pattern to support our ongoing growth, through acting as a strategic partner for major new business initiatives and helping us to navigate trends in ecommerce and consumer buyer behaviour that will open up new opportunities for our business."

About Pattern Inc

Pattern is the category leader in global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,400 employees operating from 24 global locations – including Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast – to help leading brands achieve accelerated growth on D2C websites and global ecommerce marketplaces. As well as being one of the largest Amazon sellers in the world, we are also present on Tmall, JD.com, eBay and other ecommerce marketplaces. We act as the authorised Amazon seller to more than 200 brands globally, buying their stock to sell on the marketplace and taking care of every aspect of their Amazon presence. For more information, visit https://au.pattern.com/

