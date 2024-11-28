SHEIN is launching the ULTIMATE Giftorium experience just in time for the Festive Season

PR NewsWire | 10:45 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global fashion giant SHEIN will bring the ultimate Giftorium experience to life, right in time for the festive season.

The SHEIN Giftorium will arrive at Oz Comic-Con Melbourne Xmas Edition for an unmissable experience December 7-8th. On offer will be a vibrant collection of beauty, fashion, home & living products – free and redeemable through participation in various games available at the activation – alongside experiences that will showcase SHEIN’s one-stop-shop range of on-trend and affordable products perfect for Holiday gifting.

Oz Comic-Con is Australia’s premier pop culture event gathering fans of comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, and more. A celebration of all things geek culture featuring exciting panels, cosplay competitions, and exclusive meet-and-greets with stars from the world of film, TV, and gaming.

Oz Comic-Con Melbourne Xmas attendees can immerse themselves in a range of SHEIN gifting essentials; Jewellery & Accessories, Home & Living, Office & School Supplies, Toys & Games, and Beauty & Health throughout the SHEIN Giftorium. As well as SHEGLAM being a hero moment.

"Our SHEIN Giftorium experience at Oz Comic-Con will provide attendees the unique experience of selecting their favourite items and festive gifts, whether for themselves or loved ones, through engaging and interactive experiences," said a SHEIN Spokesperson.

"Our aim is to connect face-to-face with consumers, with no sales functions taking place at the event itself, the goal is to engage directly with attendees and showcase our range of ultimate Christmas gifting.

"But the experience doesn’t end there – on display will be a select range of key items as a part of the Giftoirum event, however, online is where all our Australian customers can look to dive into the full range available across SHEIN for festive gifting.

"Our customers will find everything under the sun related to fashion and lifestyle, all at cost-effective prices. With an easy shopping process including free returns, customers can shop efficiently from anywhere," said a SHEIN spokesperson.

With unstoppable style and unbeatable fits, the SHEIN Giftorum experience continues online with a wide product range spanning fashion & beauty, home & lifestyle, accessories, kids, toys & games, electronics & tech accessories, office & school supplies – and so much more.

The extensive range ensures that Aussies can find something special for everyone on the list, making holiday shopping a breeze. Embrace the convenience and variety SHEIN offers and make this Christmas memorable with gifts that delight and inspire.

SHEIN Giftorium at Oz Comic-Con Melbourne Xmas Edition December 7-8, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre: ozcomiccon.com/melbourne-xmas-edition/ *

Shop SHEIN for Holiday gift guide ideas: https://au.shein.com/

