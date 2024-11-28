Tam Jai International Debuts in Australia

PR NewsWire | Nov 28 2024

With Successful Launch of First Overseas Franchised Store

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tam Jai International Co. Limited ("TJI", "Tam Jai International", "TamJai" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 2217), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, together with its joint venture ("JV") partner ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited ("ST Group"; SGX:DRX), opened its first Australian restaurant and overseas franchised outlet on Swanston Street, Melbourne today. This marks the Group’s foray into the western market and overseas market expansion through partnership models.

Located in Melbourne’s central business district and close to Chinatown, the new store is approximately 123 square metres and can accommodate up to 42 patrons. It is expected to benefit from the high foot traffic and large Chinese communities in the area, attracting a diverse customer base.

This new store opens under the brand name, "TamJai Mixian", which captures the essence of the Group’s flagship brands in Hong Kong – "TamJai Yunnan Mixian" and "TamJai SamGor Mixian" – and is designed for international markets. "TamJai Mixian" wishes to spice up the world with flavours and excitement, igniting people’s senses with the taste of Hong Kong.

Leveraging the extensive local network of TJI’s JV partner, this new store is operated by a sub-franchise partner secured by ST Group. Two more restaurants are set to open in Melbourne by the end of the first quarter of 2025, and these will be operated directly by the Group’s JV with ST Group. Sydney is next in the development plan.

Mr. TG Saw, Executive Chairman and CEO of ST Group, said, "We are proud to be part of the journey to bring the powerful ‘TamJai’ brand to Australia through our partnership with TJI. With its extensive expertise in restaurant operations, including branding, staff training, store and food menu design, IT systems and infrastructure, TJI has provided tremendous support that has been instrumental in making this store debut a success. By leveraging our complementary advantages in operational excellence and local network, we are confident in our continued expansion across Australia."

Mr. Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, "This new store in Australia not only embodies our relentless effort in pushing boundaries, but also marks several significant firsts for us – tapping the western market, launching a new international brand, and implementing JV and franchise models to expand our global footprint. We are excited and proud to bring to Australia our distinctive culinary experience that has captured the hearts and appetite of Hong Kong people for close to 30 years. We will build on our experience in expanding into the Australian market through local partnerships to further our mission of ‘Bringing Tam Jai Taste to the World’."



Ms. Roshena Campbell (Left 2), Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne; Mr. Daren Lau (Right 2), Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI; Mr. TG Saw (Right 3), Executive Chairman and CEO of ST Group; representative of sub-franchise partner; and actor Philip Ng (centre) take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the “TamJai Mixian” restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited (HKEX: 2217)

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Australia, with plans to enter the Philippines and Malaysia. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group’s portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (??????), TamJai SamGor Mixian (??????), and the Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong. The Group has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 02217.HK) since October 2021.

