ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Company Price Change Company Price Change PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.275 10.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -6.25% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.850 8.97% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.950 7.61% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.690 -5.38% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.740 7.25% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.020 -3.31% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.100 6.69% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.038 -2.56% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.440 6.02% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.320 -2.40% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.720 5.88% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.600 -2.06% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.780 5.41% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.100 -1.90% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 13.010 4.92% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 -1.82% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 5.150 4.89% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.160 -1.82% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.660 4.31% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.540 -1.82% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.740 4.04% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.710 -1.81% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.890 3.96% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.120 -1.69% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.890 3.68% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 12.330 -1.67% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.025 3.54% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.430 -1.62% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.630 3.48% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 10.400 -1.61% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.470 3.35% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.580 -1.58% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 4.010 3.08% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.510 -1.57% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.760 2.99% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.090 -1.52% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.200 2.56% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.610 -1.51%

