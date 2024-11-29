KOJO and CUE Join Forces to Bring Cutting-Edge Fan Engagement Technology to Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 5:08 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KOJO, a leader in the sport, entertainment and brand experience industries, has formalised a strategic partnership with CUE, a US-based leader in fan-first engagement technology.

With KOJO as CUE’s strategic partner across Australia and New Zealand, the collaboration promises to elevate fan experiences across major sporting, entertainment, and corporate events.

Founded in 2017, CUE has quickly established a reputation as an innovator in event technology, known for creating unforgettable interactive experiences that drive deeper fan and brand connections. CUE’s extensive client roster includes major players across the NFL, NBA, Premier League, and Formula 1, as well as corporate events and other sectors. With CUE’s fan engagement platform, event organisers can create lasting brand activations while capturing valuable audience insights.

Under the regional agreement, KOJO will introduce CUE’s ground-breaking products to Australia and New Zealand. These include the popular FanSee live selfie cams, already a hit in the NBL, NRL and A-League, and AR Prize Drops that creates immersive sponsor activations. CUE’s suite of mobile-driven technologies – such as synchronised Light Shows, Mobile Noise Meter and Trivia Mania – lets fans interact directly with the event, enriching their experience and transforming how they engage at live events.

Stephen Lord, Group CEO of KOJO, shared his excitement about the partnership, noting, "CUE’s technology allows us to add an exciting dimension to the experiences we deliver, helping clients and their partners make a memorable impact with their audiences. As part of our commitment to continually elevating the fan experience, we’re excited to bring this innovative approach to fan engagement into Australia and New Zealand."

CUE Co-Founder Ira Akers expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We’ve eyed the Australian market for years, but geographical differences have always prevented us from realising its full potential. We are thrilled to partner with the team at KOJO, who continually sets new standards in fan engagement. With the backing of PMY Group, KOJO brings unmatched expertise and a shared vision for innovation in sports and live entertainment. We are excited to work together and see our fan engagement solutions in a new market, marking a big step in our global journey."

This partnership empowers KOJO to deliver Cue’s fan engagement technology to a broad range of clients across professional sports, corporate events and other major sectors. Together, the two companies aim to redefine fan engagement, offering a combination of live interaction and seamless brand integration, creating memorable shareable moments for audiences.

