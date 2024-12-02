ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-12-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.970 29.61% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.570 -7.46%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.050 9.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 -6.82%
GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.040 9.38% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.280 -6.27%
WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.915 7.65% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.010 -6.24%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.240 -5.88%
LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 6.25% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.590 -5.25%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.720 6.21% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.250 -5.00%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.150 6.19% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.455 -4.28%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.920 5.80% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.910 5.35% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.860 -3.95%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.360 5.10% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.750 -3.85%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 5.00% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 -3.82%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.060 4.83% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.430 -3.74%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.220 4.76% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.380 -3.74%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.385 4.53% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.450 -3.44%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.420 4.03% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.620 -3.42%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.590 3.58% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 62.950 -3.29%
EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.760 2.98% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.335 -3.26%
AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.540 2.83% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.880 -3.24%
AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.210 2.71% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.750 -3.17%

