ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Company Price Change Company Price Change DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.970 29.61% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.570 -7.46% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.050 9.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 -6.82% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.040 9.38% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.280 -6.27% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.915 7.65% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.010 -6.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 6.25% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.590 -5.25% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.720 6.21% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.250 -5.00% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.150 6.19% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.455 -4.28% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.920 5.80% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.910 5.35% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.860 -3.95% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.360 5.10% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.750 -3.85% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 5.00% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 -3.82% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.060 4.83% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.430 -3.74% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.220 4.76% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.380 -3.74% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.385 4.53% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.450 -3.44% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.420 4.03% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.620 -3.42% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.590 3.58% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 62.950 -3.29% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.760 2.98% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.335 -3.26% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.540 2.83% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.880 -3.24% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.210 2.71% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.750 -3.17%

