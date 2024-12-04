ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 13.64% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.042 10.53% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.320 5.02% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.335 -6.97% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 44.750 5.02% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.700 -6.04% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 4.26% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.800 3.70% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.600 -5.45% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.285 3.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.100 -5.26% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.040 3.40% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.150 -4.98% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.031 3.33% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.760 -4.86% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.810 3.18% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.600 -4.76% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.600 3.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.970 2.93% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.860 -4.44% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.520 2.92% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.100 -4.23% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.880 2.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.450 2.83% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.400 -4.00% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.275 2.82% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.490 -3.85% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.915 2.81% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.880 -3.81% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.280 2.78% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.300 -3.70% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 14.870 2.76% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.990 -3.41% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 64.590 2.75% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.715 -3.38%

