RockItCoin Expands Bitcoin Access in Australia with New Bitcoin ATMs and Mobile App

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RockItCoin is improving Bitcoin accessibility in Australia with an expanded network of Bitcoin ATMs and the newly available RockItCoin mobile app. RockItCoin Bitcoin ATMs are now available across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia, making it easy for Australians to buy Bitcoin with cash.

The RockItCoin mobile app brings even more convenience to the Australian market. With the app, users can locate nearby Bitcoin ATMs, buy crypto directly from home with credit/debit cards, and securely manage their digital assets in one place. Whether buying crypto at a local ATM or making purchases from home, RockItCoin provides the flexibility to access cryptocurrency conveniently.

Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin, said, "We’re excited to strengthen our presence by expanding our ATM network to three new states and bringing the RockItCoin app to Australia. Our mission has always been to make crypto accessible, safe, and simple for everyone, and now Australians have multiple ways to take part in the exciting world of cryptocurrency."

RockItCoin’s Bitcoin ATMs provide a straightforward way to buy crypto using cash without the complexity of traditional exchanges. The RockItCoin app complements this experience, offering a flexible, user-friendly option for those who want to manage their crypto purchases and find ATMs easily.

With an expanded ATM network and the convenience of a mobile app, RockItCoin is making it easier than ever for Australians to safely and reliably access Bitcoin.

About RockItCoin

RockItCoin is a leading cryptocurrency company, providing consumers with a secure and reliable platform for purchasing digital currencies. With over 2,500 Bitcoin ATMs across 48 states, Puerto Rico, and Australia, RockItCoin makes it easy to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin using cash. The company also offers a mobile app that provides a secure Bitcoin wallet and allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards. In 2023, RockItCoin expanded its services with the launch of RockItCoin Go , enabling app users to fund their Bitcoin wallets at more than 16,000 retail locations.

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RockItCoin ranked #1,687 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit rockitcoin.com and follow RockItCoin on X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact: Jarryd Baynes, jarryd@rockitcoin.com

