Ask FNArena

FYI | 11:24 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Year-end is approaching, I’ve written my final Weekly Insights for 2024 and Christmas sentiment is creeping into our collective mindset.

But there’s time for one more special initiative, surely, before we all pull up stumps and feast on glazed ham, turkey, bread sauce and prawns?

The formula is simple and straightforward: you ask the question(s), we do our best to provide a satisfying answer.

Topics can include that one company that has your attention, one particular item on our website, or maybe your portfolio positioning as a whole before entering 2025?

I am not suggesting nothing is off limits, but not much will be.

Send in whatever requires our attention and we shall combine questions and responses in one or multiple stories before this year’s Christmas break.

We’re ready at: Editor@fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

