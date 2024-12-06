DDPAI Partners with Battery World to Bring Smarter Dashcam Solutions to Australian Drivers

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – DDPAI, a global leader in dashcam innovation, is proud to announce its partnership with Battery World, Australia’s largest battery retail chain with over 110 stores nationwide. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in DDPAI’s mission to provide Australian drivers with smarter, safer, and more reliable dashcam technology.



DDPAI dash cams are now available for purchase at Battery World stores in Australia.

Battery World now exclusively offers DDPAI’s premium dashcams, featuring advanced capabilities such as 4K ultra-HD recording, AI-powered parking monitoring, and smart voice control. These features are designed to enhance driving convenience and road safety, addressing the unique challenges faced by Australian motorists. To complement its cutting-edge products, Battery World also provides professional in-store installation services, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for every customer.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Battery World to bring our innovative technology to Australian drivers," said Leo Luo, CEO of DDPAI. "Battery World’s extensive store network, trusted reputation, and focus on customer service make them the perfect partner for our expansion in this key market."

This partnership not only expands DDPAI’s footprint in Australia but also underscores its commitment to delivering smarter driving solutions tailored to local needs. With Battery World’s nationwide presence, Australian drivers can now easily access DDPAI’s advanced dashcams, whether for enhancing everyday commutes or securing long road trips.

As part of its global strategy, DDPAI continues to innovate, ensuring its products stay at the forefront of vehicle safety technology. Australian drivers are encouraged to visit their nearest Battery World store to explore the full range of DDPAI products , receive expert guidance, and upgrade their vehicle security.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms