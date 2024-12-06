KANEKA UBIQUINOL™ AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS COMPLEMENTARY MEDICINES AUSTRALIA RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2024

PR NewsWire | 9:10 AM

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kaneka Ubiquinol™ has been awarded the coveted Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024 at the Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA) Awards, held in Sydney this evening.



John O’Doherty CEO Complementary Medicines Australia and Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales Supplement Division APAC, Kaneka Corporation

This prestigious accolade recognises Kaneka Ubiquinol’s exceptional contribution to advancing the complementary medicines industry through innovation, scientific rigour, and an unparalleled commitment to quality.

Kaneka Ubiquinol is dedicated to advancing the science of healthy ageing through its unique ingredient, bioidentical Ubiquinol. Supported by 100+ studies, 80+ global patents, and 45+ years of cutting-edge research, Kaneka Ubiquinol continues to lead the field. This commitment was recently acknowledged at the Nutraingredients-Asia Awards in Bangkok where they were the recipient of the Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year 2024 Award.

These awards are testament to Kaneka Ubiquinol’s exemplary commitment to research and development, best-in-class precision Japanese manufacturing, and stringent quality control. Moreover, they are representation of their devotion to providing innovative solutions that support mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, cognition, women’s health, fertility, energy production, and overall wellbeing for healthy ageing.

"We are deeply honoured for Kaneka Ubiquinol™ to be named the recipient of the prestigious CMA Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024," said Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales Supplement Division APAC, Kaneka Corporation, Japan.

"Australia sets the highest benchmark in excellence in complementary medicines globally, and this award is one of the greatest industry accolades we could receive, for our entire team across R&D, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing," Takakuwa said.

Kazuki Takita, Sales and Marketing Head for Kaneka Ubiquinol APAC, based in Tokyo, Japan, emphasised the company’s dedication to operational excellence and building long-standing partnerships.

"This achievement recognises the hard work of our teams across the region, the trust of our partners, and the loyalty of consumers who rely on Kaneka Ubiquinol as part of their health journeys."

He continued, "We are proud to work closely with contract manufacturers to achieve superior outcomes, supported by transparent communication and sustained scientific and operational support."

"We extend our gratitude to Complementary Medicines Australia and the awards committee for this recognition, as well as to our partners and supporters. It is an honour to share this moment with other industry leaders who are also advancing health and innovation. Congratulations to all award winners," Takita said.

The CMA Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award celebrates excellence in the complementary medicines sector, recognising top innovations, products, and services that drive industry progress. Winning this award is a significant achievement that underscores Kaneka Ubiquinol as a global leader in delivering high-quality raw materials, empowering brands and practitioners to promote health and vitality through exceptional innovation and reliability.

ABOUT UBIQUINOL

Ubiquinol is a potent, lipid-soluble antioxidant found naturally in the mitochondria within all cells in the body. It fuels these organelles to generate energy (ATP) for the entire body and helps protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals, maintaining optimal health.

Ubiquinol levels in the mitochondria naturally decline after the age of 20, as the body’s endogenous production decreases and cells are exposed to higher levels of oxidative stress. This impacts energy production, mitochondrial health, and various body systems.

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL™

Japan’s Kaneka Corporation is the sole global supplier of world-class scientifically formulated Kaneka Ubiquinol™, supported by 100+ scientific studies, 80+ patents and 45+ years of research for mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, fertility and energy production. Since 2022, it is now listed in over 50 countries in 500 practitioner and OTC nutraceutical brands. Kaneka Ubiquinol™ is the recipient of the Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award 2024 by Functional Foods for Wellness Summit (FFWS), as well as being a finalist in the Healthy Ageing category of the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards for 2024.

www.ubiquinol.net.au

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms