Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 December 2024

Our top ten news from 28 November 2024 to 05 December 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Unplugged: Nuclear Rebirth Meets Geo-Politics Friday 29 November 2024 The outlook for growth in nuclear energy generation hasn’t looked this good for over thirty years. What does it mean for uranium prices?

2 – Rudi’s View: Trump Beneficiaries & TechOne Thursday 28 November 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – Uranium Week: Gen Ai & Small Modular Reactors Tuesday 03 December 2024 The uranium spot price market was characterised by bouts of volatility before settling into a trading range over the month of November

4 – Targets Jump For Embattled WiseTech Thursday 28 November 2024 Unwanted media attention has led to an earnings downgrade for WiseTech Global, but analysts have taken the opportunity to reassess valuations and significantly lift target prices

5 – Dicker Data’s Pick And Shovel AI Strategy Tuesday 03 December 2024 New research suggests Dicker Data is set to benefit by providing tools enabling business access into the rapidly expanding generative AI market

6 – In Brief: Superloop, Qantas, Jumbo, Qualitas & GQG Friday 29 November 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: Junior telcos take a bite of the high speed network, Qantas flying high on the luxury spend, Jumbo’s outlook improves and wealth managers to make investors wealthy

7 – Metcash’s Earnings Geared To Housing Recovery Wednesday 04 December 2024 Having set the stage with downgraded earnings expectations, Metcash’s first half earnings results delivered some welcome surprises

8 – Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG Thursday 05 December 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: iron ore price movements, gold miner preferences, critical minerals supply and LNG production growth

9 – Rudi’s View: A Cautious Preview Into 2025 Wednesday 04 December 2024 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorTraditionally, the final weeks of each calendar year trigger educated predictions about what the year ahead might have in store for investors and financial assets, and this year is no exception.What is different, however, is most predictions this ti

10 – Higher Margins Underpin Gentrack’s Ambitions Thursday 28 November 2024 The positive trend for Gentrack Group continues with FY24 results triggering higher margin forecasts from analysts

