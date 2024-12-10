Firmable Hits 1500 Users, Gaining Momentum in the Australian Market

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – After just nine months in the market, Firmable is rapidly gaining traction as Australia’s leading B2B sales and marketing database. This early success signals a shift in how Australian businesses are approaching sales growth, prioritising accurate, localised data to drive results.

Firmable has already onboarded over 1,500 users from more than 500 companies through the platform, capitalising on its unique value proposition: a deeply localised dataset that provides unmatched accuracy and breadth. Australian businesses are increasingly switching from global competitors to Firmable, drawn by its ability to deliver reliable data and local support.

According to Matt Perrott, CEO and co-founder of BuildPass: "Compared to ZoomInfo, Firmable has much wider coverage, accuracy, and depth of local data for only a fraction of the price."

G2, the largest and most trusted business software comparison site, recently recognised Firmable’s position as a market leader by awarding High Performer Badges in the Sales Intelligence and Lead Management categories on customer satisfaction in the Australian market. Firmable was also named Easiest to Do Business With based on exceptional customer ratings. These accolades reflect Firmable’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value and service to its customers.

Leigh Jasper, co-CEO and co-founder of Firmable, remarked:

"Firmable was founded to tackle one of the biggest challenges we observed in the Australian market – access to reliable and accurate B2B data. Australian businesses deserve a local solution that truly understands their needs, and Firmable is delivering exactly that."

"We created Firmable to solve a problem we experienced firsthand: the lack of accurate and reliable B2B data for Australian businesses," said Tara Salmon, Chief Revenue Officer of Firmable. "The impact is clear – our outbound sales team has achieved exceptional results, using Firmable as their own data tool, generating $160K in monthly pipeline per SDR, despite an ACV of <$10,000. This efficiency highlights how the right data and tools enable more effective B2B sales."

Looking ahead to 2025, Firmable plans to continue scaling its operations while introducing innovative AI-driven tools, including predictive signals and AI agents. These enhancements will empower users to target leads more effectively and improve their sales efficiency, further cementing Firmable’s position as a market leader.

"Our lean approach and internal use of AI have enabled us to focus on growth without overextending," added Salmon. "By equipping our Go-To-Market team with the tools and data they need, we’ve created a streamlined process that’s delivering results at scale."

With plans to deepen its database and expand its product offerings, Firmable is positioned for accelerated growth in 2025. The company’s focus on delivering value through local expertise and innovative technology has resonated with Australian businesses, making Firmable the go-to choice for B2B data.

About Firmable

Firmable is Australia’s definitive B2B database platform, helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. The platform provides access to the largest database of Australian companies in one place with a rich set of attributes, allowing sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth, better engage with their customers, and save time by leveraging reliable market intelligence. ?

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms