ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.100 10.88% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 -6.25%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.090 8.56% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.400 -5.88%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.195 8.33% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.170 -5.83%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.041 7.89% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.720 -4.65%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 6.00% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.520 -4.35%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 12.110 5.30% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.440 -4.35%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.355 4.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.630 -4.12%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.865 4.22% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.180 -4.07%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.160 -4.00%
IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.050 4.10% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.420 -3.66%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.440 3.62% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.670 -3.60%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.031 3.33% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 32.010 -3.53%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.890 3.21% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.175 -3.29%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 3.03% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.040 -3.18%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.810 2.93% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.110 -3.17%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.365 2.82% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -3.13%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.530 2.72% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 121.790 -3.03%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.840 2.53% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.590 -2.97%
IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.420 2.53% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.920 -2.87%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.210 2.48% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.370 -2.87%

