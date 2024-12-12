ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.400 11.11% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -28.30%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.335 9.88% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.330 -22.56%
LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 6.45% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.670 -21.18%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.375 5.63% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.550 -11.99%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.435 4.82% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.915 -7.11%
SQ2 – BLOCK INC 154.210 4.42% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.370 -5.95%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.900 4.05% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.420 -5.70%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.910 4.03% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.800 -4.76%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.360 3.96% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.260 -4.64%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 12.150 3.85% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.980 -4.38%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.510 3.65% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.445 -4.30%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.310 3.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 3.23% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 61.530 -4.17%
SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.630 3.14% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.630 2.97% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.205 -3.98%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.370 2.60% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 29.320 -3.93%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 2.50% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.130 -3.83%
ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.250 2.41% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.645 -3.73%
CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.060 2.36% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.845 -3.40%
KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.730 2.32% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 20.920 -3.24%

