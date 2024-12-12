GoodWe Introduces the Next-Generation ET G2 Series: High-Performance Hybrid Inverter for Residential Applications

PR NewsWire | 4:06 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe is pleased to announce the arrival of the ET G2 Series in Australia and New Zealand, a 6-15kW three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverter tailored to meet the evolving energy needs of modern households. The latest addition to GoodWe’s product portfolio has been thoughtfully designed to offer homeowners a reliable and efficient solution for increasing energy consumption. With expanded power options of 12kW and 15kW, the ET G2 delivers enhanced performance while blending seamlessly into residential settings with its sleek and modern design.



GoodWe ET G2 hybrid inverter for homes

Built with flexibility in mind, the ET G2 comes equipped with 200% DC oversizing, 98.2% efficiency, and an inbuilt smart meter to simplify energy monitoring. Its advanced design includes up to three Maximum Power Point Trackers (MPPTs) to maximise energy generation in variable conditions. For households with growing energy demands, the inverter supports parallel connections of up to six units, providing scalability for future needs.

The ET G2 is tailored to address the specific requirements of Australian and New Zealand households, offering features like smart load control, 100% unbalanced output, and streamlined installation to provide both versatility and ease of use for homeowners and installers alike.

To further enhance energy storage capabilities, the ET G2 is fully compatible with GoodWe’s Lynx F G2 battery storage system, which has recently been approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC). The Lynx F G2 now requires only two modules (6.4kWh) as a minimum, offering greater flexibility and efficiency for homeowners. With backup power activation in under 10 milliseconds, the Lynx F G2 ensures essential loads remain operational during outages. Its IP66 rating and scalable modular design make it a practical and durable solution for both residential and small business installations.

Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe Australia and New Zealand, commented:

"GoodWe offers the largest range of inverter products on the market, and the ET G2 now strengthens our growing range of energy storage solutions, from 6kW to 30kW three-phase systems with paralleling capabilities. The added flexibility of additional MPPTs ensures maximising roof space, while the inbuilt meter provides improved ease of installation and decreases both cost and installation time for installers onsite.

We look forward to 2025 when GoodWe will continue releasing more exciting new energy storage products for residential and commercial scale applications."

Notes to editors:

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 5000 employees located in 15 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology.

GoodWe storage inverters were ranked in the top 3 globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022, the company has been ranked 2nd for 3 consecutive years by Sunwiz and the most financially stable inverter company by BloombergNEF. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board.

For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms