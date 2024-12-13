ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 13 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.840 13.93% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.820 -12.35% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.690 10.81% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 11.270 -7.24% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.380 8.19% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -6.25% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.060 7.37% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.610 6.18% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.600 5.26% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.305 -4.74% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.950 4.74% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 -4.37% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.450 4.65% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.260 -4.24% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.010 4.51% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.960 -4.23% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 19.640 -4.20% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.610 3.98% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.980 -4.18% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.550 3.68% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.750 -4.18% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.280 2.81% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 -4.17% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.315 2.73% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 147.810 -4.15% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.195 2.63% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 19.480 -3.66% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.240 2.60% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.050 -3.63% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 2.44% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.070 -3.46% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.640 2.38% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.120 -3.45% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 147.650 2.19% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.230 -3.29% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.690 2.18% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.800 -3.01%

