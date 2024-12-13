Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 December 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 05 December 2024 to 12 December 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-12-2024 Monday 09 December 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG Thursday 05 December 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: iron ore price movements, gold miner preferences, critical minerals supply and LNG production growth

3 – The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook Thursday 12 December 2024 A Christmas special with a deep dive into why Generative Ai remains a growing tour de force for both enterprises, consumers, economies and investors. What’s in store for 2025?

4 – Uranium Week: Assad, Iran, Russia & The US Tuesday 10 December 2024 The uranium market was becalmed by a complete lack of buying interest, despite sellers trying to attract interest via lower prices

5 – Rudi’s View: In Santa We Trust (?) Thursday 05 December 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

6 – Collins Foods, The Earnings Comeback Kid? Thursday 05 December 2024 Collins Foods’ navigation of a challenged consumer positions the company for an earnings rebound with cost deflation offering 2025 tailwinds

7 – As Good As It Gets For Australian Equities Friday 06 December 2024 The market is swimming outside the flags, Daniel Goulding reports

8 – The Short Report – 05 Dec 2024 Thursday 05 December 2024 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – Material Matters: Base/Bulk Metals & Stock Picks Tuesday 10 December 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities. Brokers update 2025 outlooks and mining stock preferences for 2025

10 – The Market In Numbers – 7 Dec 2024 Saturday 07 December 2024 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

