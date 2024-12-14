The Market In Numbers – 14 Dec 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 14 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12754.260 -0.43% -2.39% 2.66% 8.36% 8.85% All Ordinaries 8550.30 -1.60% -1.71% 0.14% 9.21% 6.69% S&P ASX 200 8296.00 -1.48% -1.66% 0.32% 9.29% 6.80% S&P ASX 300 8224.90 -1.52% -1.70% 0.19% 9.14% 6.70% Communication Services 1661.30 -1.78% -1.79% 4.29% 4.60% 10.66% Consumer Discretionary 3982.00 -0.72% 1.00% 3.73% 22.89% 13.40% Consumer Staples 11786.90 0.08% 0.66% -5.44% -4.25% -4.78% Energy 8483.60 -0.35% -1.37% -7.07% -20.14% -15.43% Financials 8757.00 -2.03% -2.56% 6.52% 30.34% 14.36% Health Care 44818.20 -1.76% -2.02% 1.69% 5.85% 1.27% Industrials 7538.90 -1.98% -1.68% 1.24% 9.80% 10.68% Info Technology 2755.50 -5.73% -3.89% 1.40% 50.34% 17.68% Materials 16917.60 0.01% 0.16% -7.64% -13.20% 0.23% Real Estate 3853.40 -2.14% -4.73% -4.89% 15.11% 8.14% Utilities 8838.40 -1.52% -2.76% -1.61% 8.05% -4.81% A-REITs 1760.30 -2.03% -4.66% -4.75% 17.17% 8.37% All Technology Index 3854.60 -4.32% -2.76% 10.96% 43.08% 22.84% Banks 3675.00 -1.72% -2.63% 6.81% 32.22% 15.02% Gold Index 9070.60 0.50% 1.59% 4.01% 23.11% 23.29% Metals & Mining 5503.50 0.21% 0.52% -8.15% -14.89% -0.85%

The World

Index 14 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8300.33 -0.10% 0.16% 0.77% 7.33% 1.67% DAX30 20405.92 0.10% 3.97% 5.59% 21.81% 11.90% Hang Seng 19971.24 0.53% 2.82% -5.50% 17.15% 12.71% Nikkei 225 39470.44 0.97% 3.30% 4.09% 17.95% -0.28% DJIA 43828.06 -1.82% -2.41% 3.54% 16.29% 12.04% S&P500 6051.09 -0.64% 0.31% 5.01% 26.86% 10.82% Nasdaq Comp 19926.72 0.34% 3.69% 9.55% 32.74% 12.37%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2703.96 1.86% 1.58% 0.84% 32.26% 15.66% Silver (oz) 31.57 -0.81% 2.91% -1.06% 29.50% 7.94% Copper (lb) 4.2405 0.90% 2.64% -7.79% 11.36% -2.15% Aluminium (lb) 1.1728 -1.48% 0.46% -1.16% 20.62% 4.30% Nickel (lb) 7.2799 1.34% 0.37% -5.07% -2.11% -6.41% Zinc (lb) 1.3852 -1.09% 0.88% -0.06% 23.17% 4.46% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.75 -0.65% -0.97% -6.40% -10.76% -7.81% Iron Ore (t) 105.49 -0.75% 2.07% 13.45% -23.69% -0.96%

Energy

Index 14 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.13 2.42% 1.81% 2.17% -4.99% -14.33% Brent Crude 73.51 1.81% 1.14% 2.75% -7.25% -13.96%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

