IDEMIA Public Security Secures a 10-Year Extension of its Agreement with the Australian Department of Home Affairs to Enable Biometric Technology and Continue t

COURBEVOIE, France, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, announces a 10-year extension of its agreement with the Australian Department of Home Affairs to continue to support the upgraded arrival systems at 8 of Australia’s international airports in order to provide a seamless travel experience for travellers. This extension comes after IDEMIA’s successful delivery of its biometric border control solution, Gen3 kiosk, at Darwin, Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Coolangatta, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney airport.

The new 10-year agreement enables IDEMIA to continue upgrading Australia’s environment with the latest technology and serves as an extension of its support and maintenance services for the Australian Department of Home Affairs. It is also designed to continue to promote innovation to improve and secure the travel experience at airports.

IDEMIA’s end-to-end border control solution comprising of kiosks and Smart Gates to Australia’s international airports incorporates biometric functionality and capability for travellers. Offering a convenient self-service authentication, travellers complete an initial 1:1 verification against their passport at the Gen3 Kiosk, which enables a match when they present themselves at the SmartGate. The traveller’s face is used as proof of their identity ensuring a smooth experience and shorter wait times at airports.

"I’m thrilled to continue our long-standing 18-year partnership with the Australian Department of Home Affairs and give travellers a secure and convenient airport experience," said Tim Ferris, Senior Vice President, Travel & Transport, IDEMIA Public Security. "With this expansion of our partnership, IDEMIA has the opportunity to facilitate easy technology refreshes for Australia and ensure it has our most up-to-date border control technologies to best serve their residents, as well as travellers across the globe."

IDEMIA is committed to creating a seamless traveller experience with industry-leading biometric solutions that facilitate the passenger journey and help identify travellers easily and securely. To learn, click here.

