Dive Into SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium is excited to reopen the beloved 1.7 million litre Day and Night on the Reef oceanarium, while simultaneously launching a brand-new Rockpool experience.

The Reef Returns: Day And Night on The Reef



Day and Night on the Reef at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

On Friday 20 December, the iconic Day and Night on the Reef oceanarium will reopen! Proudly reintroducing visitors to a mesmerising 1.7 million litre tropical oceanarium. The immersive experience transports guests to the vibrant world of the Great Barrier Reef, showcasing its dynamic ecosystem through a captivating day-to-night transformation.

As one of the seven wonders of the natural world, the Great Barrier Reef captivates Australians and international guests alike. The Day and Night on the Reef exhibit has been meticulously designed to convey several distinct ‘time zones’ that reflect the dynamic moments experienced on the reef throughout day and night.

As visitors explore the aquarium’s largest oceanarium, they can admire hundreds of marine creatures, including a diverse array of tropical fish and five leopard sharks (Stegostoma tigrinum). The female leopard sharks are a part of a world-first reproductive science initiative, the Great Australian Stegostoma Semen Expedition (GASSE), which aims to boost wild shark populations through advanced artificial insemination techniques.

Become A Rockpool Ranger



New Rockpool at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

The brand-new Rockpool experience transforms marine education into an exciting adventure. Through expansive viewing windows, young explorers will discover a world teeming with sea stars, anemones, and fascinating crustaceans. Children don’t just observe, they become official Rockpool Rangers, learning about marine life and coastal ecosystems in a hands-on, engaging environment.

"This summer marks the highly anticipated return of Day and Night on the Reef and the iconic Rockpool and we couldn’t be more excited for the guests. Whether you’re a budding marine biologist, a curious child, or a family looking for an unforgettable adventure, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium offers a range of immersive experiences guaranteed to entertain and inspire visitors of all ages," said Richard Dilly, General Manager at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium.

For more information on tickets and opening hours, including details about the new Rockpool exhibit, visit www.sealifesydney.com.au

